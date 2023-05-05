Top Recommended Stories

live

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Updated: May 5, 2023 5:57 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

Live Updates

  • 6:15 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Alternative Methods to Check Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023

    1. For BSNL network users, Call on 1255225 to check the result.

    2 For Vodafone network users, Call on 58888 to view AP SSC result 2023.

    3. If you are an Airtel user, you need to call on 52800.

    4. If you are a BSNL user, then send an SMS hall ticket to 55352/56300.
    For Vodafone users, type SSC Hall Ticket No to 56300.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned in their admit card. Along with the result, the Board officials will release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, number of students qualified, and other details here.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 Date: Check Past 5 Years Pass Percentage Here

    Year Total Students Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage
    2022 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 67.26%
    2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100%
    2020 Nearly 6.3 ——- ——— ———
    2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88%
    2018 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.48%
  • 6:03 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to check Result?

    How to Check AP SSC Result 2023? Know Step by Step Guide Here
    1. Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

    2. Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2023.”

    3. Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

    4. Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen.

    5. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Official Website to Check Scorecard

    bse.ap.gov.in.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) tomorrow, May 6, 2023.

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) tomorrow, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for updates related to pass percentage, exam date, and how to check results here.

Also Read:

Published Date: May 5, 2023 5:45 PM IST

Updated Date: May 5, 2023 5:57 PM IST

