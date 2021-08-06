AP SSC Results 2021 Manabadi Updates: Putting an end to the long wait if the students, the Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh on Friday declared the AP SSC or 10th board exam results for nearly 6 lakh students. State education minister A Suresh announced Andhra Pradesh class 10 Results. As the results are out now, the students can check their score at bse.ap.gov.in or bseap.org. Nearly six lakh students got their results today. Thus, students can also visit the alternative website, results.eenadu.netAlso Read - AP SSC Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Over 322945 Boys And 304036 Girls Passed Exam

As per the announcement, all students have passed this year. The education minister said over 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls have passed the exam. BIEAP officials said that 6,29,981 benefitted from the new grade system.

Moreover, the students can now download their marks memos at bse.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in. Since the results are declared without exams based on alternative mode, students unhappy with results can now appear for written exams at a later stage.

As the results are out now, the students can check their detailed marks by using their roll numbers or registration numbers. Schools can also access the detailed mark sheets of students of their respective schools by using their school login credentials. Students who do not have their roll numbers with them can get in touch with the respective schools.

AP SSC Results 2021: Here’s How to Download Marks Memos

Go to the official website, bse.ap.gov.in Click on ‘Student Services’ , then click on the ‘AP SSC result 2021’ link Log-in using roll number Result will appear, download

How to check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. They just need to type SSC their roll number and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only once the result is declared.