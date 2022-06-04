AP SSC 10th Result 2022: Students were left puzzled after the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) on Saturday announced that the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022 was postponed. The AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022 was scheduled to be released on June 4. However, AP 10th Results 2022 was reportedly delayed due to technical reasons. More than six lakh children and their parents across the state were waiting for the result.Also Read - AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Delayed Due To 'Unavoidable' Situation, Likely To Be Released On Monday. Read How and Where To Check

When will AP SSC 10th Result be declared

The AP SSC 10th Result will be declared on Monday (June 6), the state education department said in an announcement. The AP SSC results were scheduled to be announced at 11 am on Saturday by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. However, the officials came late to the press conference and it was later announced that the results will be declared on Monday.

AP SSC Class 10 Result: Why was it postponed

Officials attributed the postponement to technical reasons but did not elaborate. Lack of coordination between the office of education minister and Board authorities has reportedly led to the postponement.

AP SSC Result 2022: Where to check result, download marksheet

Students should note that AP SSC 10th Results will be declared on BSEAP’s official website – bse.ap.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the AP SSC Class 10 Exam should also note that they can also download the marksheet from the official website. The AP SSC 10th Result can be checked on other websites including manabadi.com, indiaresults.com; result.shiksha.

AP SSC 10th Results: Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

Log onto official website bse.ap.gov.in

Select the AP SSC result 2022 link

The candidates will need to enter details including roll number, date of birth and select eneter

The AP SSC 10th Results’ marksheet will soon appear on the screen

Download the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of the same for future reference

Important note for AP SSC 10th Result 2022: The AP SSC 10th Results 2022 will be declared on June 6 on official website first. So keep checking the official website bse.ap.gov.in

and stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on AP SSC 10th Result 2022.