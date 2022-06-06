AP SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination or Class 10th result on Monday (June 6). The AP SSC result has been released on the official website of the board – bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC results was released by Sri. Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and officials on Monday, June 6 at 12:00 noon during a press conference held at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada. This year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared and 4,14,285 students have passed the exams. The pass percentage of boys is 64.02% and among girls, it is 70.70%. The overall pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%. Earlier, the result was to be declared on June 4, 2022, but at the last moment, the Board had postponed it to Monday i.e., today.Also Read - AP SSC Results 2022 Postponed: When Will BSEAP Declare Result, Steps To Download Marksheet | FAQs Answered

  • 1:36 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2022: This year the Andhra board has decided not to provide any ranks to AP Class 10th students, so it is expected that there will be no topper list this year.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2022 Marksheets: All students can collect their detailed marksheets from their schools.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Results 2022 district-wise result: Prakasam district has secured the highest pass percentage at 78.30% while Anantapur ahs got the lowest pass percentage at 49.70% in the AP SSC result 2022.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Declared LIVE: The highest pass percentage has been secured by AP residentials schools at 91.10%. The pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%. The overall pass percentage for 2022 stands at 64.02%.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Declared LIVE: Apart from the official website students can check their results from manabadi.co.in and via SMS. To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format — Type APSSCregistered number and send it to 56300. BSEAP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Declared LIVE: The Andhra government has announced special classes for all unsuccessful students. These classes will begin on June 13, 2022. The state government requested all unsuccessful students to join the special classes. The government also asked the parents to put special focus so that their children pass.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    AP 10th Results 2022 Declared LIVE: All Details about the Class 10 SSC results

    Total students appeared: 615908
    Total students passed: 414285
    Total boys appeared: 316820
    Total boys passed: 202821
    Total girls appeared: 299085
    Total girls passed: 211460
    Boys pass percentage: 64.02%
    Girls pass percentage: 70.07%
    Total schools: 11671

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Manabadi AP 10th Results 2022 link is now active on manabadi.co.in. The direct link has been shared here: http://www.manabadi.info/2022/Andhra-Pradesh-10th-Class-Exam-AP-SSC-Results-2022-03062022.htm

  • 12:36 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: How to check AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on Manabadi

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Manabadi — manabadi.co.in

    Step 2: Click on AP SSC result on the homepage

    Step 3: Log-in using required credentials such as roll number

    Step 4: Your result will appear on screen, download, save, take a print out

  • 12:35 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th result 2022 declared LIVE: A total of 6,21,799 students took the exams out of which 6.14 lakh students have passed. The pass percentage is at 64.02%. Out of the total students who took the exam, 3,02,474 are girls and 3,63,000 are boys.