AP SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination or Class 10th result on Monday (June 6). The AP SSC result has been released on the official website of the board – bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC results was released by Sri. Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and officials on Monday, June 6 at 12:00 noon during a press conference held at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada. This year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared and 4,14,285 students have passed the exams. The pass percentage of boys is 64.02% and among girls, it is 70.70%. The overall pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%. Earlier, the result was to be declared on June 4, 2022, but at the last moment, the Board had postponed it to Monday i.e., today.Also Read - AP SSC Results 2022 Postponed: When Will BSEAP Declare Result, Steps To Download Marksheet | FAQs Answered

Highlights on Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Here: