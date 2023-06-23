Top Recommended Stories

  AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Supplementary Result Declared at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Link
live

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Updates: Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in. 

Updated: June 23, 2023 3:09 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Supplementary Examination (AP SSC) today, June 23, 2023. Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.inThis time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023. This time, over 6 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The AP SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2023.

Follow this blog for updates on AP SSC Manabadi Supplementary Result, AP SSC Pass Percentage, and more.

Live Updates

  • 11:36 AM IST

    72.26% students passed the examination. A total of 6,64,152 students registered for the AP Class 10 board exams 2023, of which 6,09,881 cleared the exam.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Student’s Name

    Father’s and Mother’s Name

    School Name

    Subject Names

    Roll Number

    Board Name

    Marks obtained in the Supplementary Exam

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Step 1. Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Step 2. Look for the link that reads, “S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS, JUNE – 2023.”

    Step 3. Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

    Step 4. Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen.

    Step 5. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS SCHOOL WISE, JUNE – 2023

    S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS, JUNE – 2023

  • 11:16 AM IST

    S.S.C ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS SCHOOL WISE, JUNE – 2023

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Supplementary Result



    • 11:13 AM IST

    • 11:06 AM IST

    • 9:22 AM IST

      AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Pass Year Trends

      Year Total Students Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage
      2022 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 67.26%
      2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100%
      2020 Nearly 6.3 ——- ——— ———
      2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88%
      2018 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.48%
    • 9:21 AM IST

      Step 1. Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

      Step 2. Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2023.”

      Step 3. Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

      Step 4. Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen.

      Step 5. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

