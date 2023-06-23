AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Supplementary Result Declared at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Link

Home

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Updates: Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Supplementary Result at bse.ap.gov.in Shortly; Direct Link.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Supplementary Examination (AP SSC) today, June 23, 2023. Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Supplementary Marksheet 2023 at . This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023. This time, over 6 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The AP SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2023.

Follow this blog for updates on AP SSC Manabadi Supplementary Result, AP SSC Pass Percentage, and more.

