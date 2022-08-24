AP TET 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Candidate’s response sheet for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET Response Sheet by visiting the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. “Response Sheet(s) Available in Candidate Login Result To Be Announced Soon…,” reads the official website. According to the notification, the exam was scheduled to be held between August 6 to 21, 2022.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Paper Pattern, Mode of Examination

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Candidates Login.’
  • DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.
  • The AP TET response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

