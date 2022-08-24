- Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Candidates Login.’
- DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.
- The AP TET response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
The examination were held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website aptet.apcfss.in.