AP TET 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET results by visiting the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. As per several media reports, APTET Result 2022 is likely to be declared today, September 14, 2022.

This year, the examination was conducted between August 6 to 21, 2022. The examination was held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. The examination was held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

How to Download AP TET Result 2022?