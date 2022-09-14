AP TET 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET results by visiting the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. As per several media reports, APTET Result 2022 is likely to be declared today, September 14, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Across India. Read Details Here
This year, the examination was conducted between August 6 to 21, 2022. The examination was held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. The examination was held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.
How to Download AP TET Result 2022?

- Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022.’
- DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.
- The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
The criteria for considering pass in APTET is as follows:
Category and the Pass marks
- General: 60% Marks and above
- BC: 50% Marks and above
- SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & Exservicemen: 40% Marks and above
APTET 2022: Check Tentative Dates as per Official Schedule
- AP TET Answer Key: August 31, 2022
- AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07
- AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12, 2022
- AP TET Result: September 14, 2022