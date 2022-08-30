AP TET 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can download their AP TET results by visiting the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. “Response Sheet(s) Available in Candidate Login Result To Be Announced Soon…,” reads the official website. This year, the exam was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

As per several news reports, AP TET 2022 Answer Key will likely be released tomorrow, August 31, 2022. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key between September 01 to September 07, 2022. The final answer key will be released on September 12, 2022. The AP TET result will be declared on September 14, 2022. The examination was held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa.

APTET 2022: Check Tentative Dates

AP TET Answer Key: August 31, 2022 AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07 AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12, 2022 AP TET Result: September 14, 2022

How to Download AP TET 2022 Result?