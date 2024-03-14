AP TET Result 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh TET Scorecard at aptet.apcfss.in(Soon); Direct Link

Home

Education

AP TET Results 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh TET Scorecard at aptet.apcfss.in(Soon); Direct Link

live

AP TET Results 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh TET Scorecard at aptet.apcfss.in(Soon); Direct Link

APTET Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh APTET Result 2024 will be announced today, March 14, 2024 at https://aptet.apcfss.in/.

AP TET Result 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh TET Scorecard at aptet.apcfss.in; Direct Link

APTET Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, School Education Department will announce the Andhra Pradesh APTET Result 2024 today, March 14; candidates can access the APTET scorecard at https://aptet.apcfss.in/. This year, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) comprised of Paper 1-A & B and Paper 2-A & B, was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The examination was held in two sessions each day. The Department released the AP TET Answer Key on March 10. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the APTET Provisional Answer Key on March 11. The AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 was released on March 13.

APTET 2024 was conducted through Computer Based Test in Paper-I ((A) & (B)), Paper-II ((A) & (B)). The candidate who intends to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I (A) and the candidates intending to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for paper-II (A). The candidate who intends to be teachers for classes I to V in Special Education have to appear for the examination under Paper I (B) and the candidates who intends to be teachers for classes from VI to VIII have to appear for paper II(B) in respect of Special Education. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on APTET Result 2024.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.