Home

Education

AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET Results at aptet.apcfss.in Soon; Final Answer Key, Passing Marks Here

AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET Results at aptet.apcfss.in Soon; Final Answer Key, Passing Marks Here

AP TET Results 2024 will be declared at aptet.apcfss.in. Know how to check Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) result.

AP TET Result 2024: The Government of AP, Department of School Education will announce the AP Result 2024 soon at https://aptet.apcfss.in/; candidates can download the AP TET Scores by entering his/her candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code. The Department has already published the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) was conducted between February 27 to March 9. The examination was conducted in two shifts: the morning shift was scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was held from 2:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Andhra Pradesh AP TET was held for two papers. Paper I was held for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II was conducted for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. But did you know there are some criteria after which you will be considered to pass AP TET? To know more, read below.

For OC community candidates, 60 per cent marks and above will be considered pass.

For BC community candidates, 50 per cent marks and above will be considered pass.

For SC/ST/Differently abled(PH) & Ex-servicemen, a candidate must obtain 40% marks and above

The Joint Director, TET, and Member Convener, Andhra Pradesh shall issue Memos/Pass Certificates in Digital Format to the candidates. Certificates will also be made available in Digilocker from the date of issues of TET results.

The Department released the AP TET Answer Key reportedly on March 5. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the APTET Provisional Answer Key on March 11. The AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 was released on March 13.

AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Results at aptet.apcfss.in; How to Check

Visit the official website of the Government of AP, Department of School Education at https://aptet.apcfss.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”AP TET Final Results.”

Click on it and a new window will appear on your screen.

Enter the login details such as candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code.

Your AP TET Result will appear on the screen.

Check your result thoroughly and use Ctrl+S to save your result on your device.

APTET Certificate/Marks Memo shall remain valid for a time in accordance with NCTE guidelines dated: 09.06.2021 as amended by the Government in G.O.Ms.No.69, Dated: 25.10.2021. The validity of the TET qualifying certificate acquired prior to 09.06.2021 shall be lifetime as per G.O.Ms.No.69, Dated: 25.10.2021. This certificate will also be made available in digilocker from the date and time of the TET result.

Weightage for APTET-2024 Scores for Selection in District Selection Committee (DSC) Recruitments:

20% Weightage will be given to APTET scores in the ensuing Teacher Recruitment of the State Government. In other words, 20% Weightage is for the APTET score and 80% Weightage for the written test in the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for drawing up the selection list.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.