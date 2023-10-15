APAAR Card: Govt’s ‘One Nation One ID’ For All School Students, Know All About It

Home

Government is planning for 'One Nation One ID', with respect to all schools students, of both government and private schools; this unique identity will be known as Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID.

APAAR ID for All Students under One Nation One ID Scheme

New Delhi: All citizens of the country have a unique identity number which is called the Aadhaar Card and works as an identity proof; it is mandatory for all Indians to get an Aadhaar Card made. Similarly, the government is now planning to have a unique identification number for students of all schools, both private and government. This identity number will be known as ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) and the Union Ministry of Education is planning to create ‘One Nation, One Student ID’, as part of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. What is the APAAR ID, how will it make a difference and how will it work, let us find out..

What Is APAAR ID?

As mentioned earlier, the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID is a unique identity number for all school students of India. This unique identity number will not replace the Aadhaar ID that every student has but will be an addition to it. This identity number will be for all students, from pre-primary to higher education. An APAAR ID will be a lifelong ID number and will track students’ academic journey and achievements.

Govt Asks Schools To Take Parents’ Consent

The government has asked the schools to speak to the parents of the students regarding this new identity number for the latter and take their consent for the same. The unique identity number will be made under the new ‘One Nation, One Student’ Scheme launched by the Union Government. According to TG Sitharaman, AICTE Chairman, “APAAR and National Credit Framework will be the QR Code for learners across India. Every skill they pick up will be credited here.”

Educational Institutions To Organise Meetings Of Parents, Teachers

According to a report by Times of India, the educational institutions have been asked to conduct meetings with teachers and parents between October 16-18 to discuss the importance and significance of creating an APAAR ID for the students, by the state education departments. The teachers have also been asked to update the blood group, height and weight of all students as data on the Aadhaar ID will be the basis of APAAR ID. According to the TOI report, it has been assured by the government that the data of the students will remain confidential and will only be shared with government agencies, when required. Parents who give consent for their child’s APAAR ID to be made, can also withdraw that consent at any time.

