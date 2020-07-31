APBIE 2nd Year (General) Supplementary Short Memos 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has released the ‘short memos’ (score cards) for the second year general supplementary exams 2020. Candidates can download their ‘short memos’ from the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: Study And Do Not Think Exams Will be Postponed Again, Says UGC

Notably, earlier, the APBIE had released the Inter (class 12) results on June 12. Results of both first and second year were announced on the same day.

Steps to check and download APBIE Short Memos 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Short Memos-July 2020’

Step 3: Then, click on ‘2nd Year General’

Step 4: On the next page that opens, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Download Short Memo’

Step 6: Download short memo and keep a copy of it for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can click on this link to access the download page directly.

On June 16, just days after announcing the results of Inter first and second year exams, the board had made available short memos for them as well.