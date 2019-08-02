APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited (APEPDCL), Visakhapatnam, on Friday released an official notification announcing over 2000 vacancies. The application process has already begun.

The vacancies were for the post of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr.II) for Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat of various Districts. The selected candidates would be posted in various districts across the state.

As per the notification, a total of 2463 vacancies have been announced.

Students must note that the last date to apply for the posts is August 17, 2019.

APEPDCL Vacancy Details:

-Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) – 2463 Posts

-Village Secretariat – 2177 Posts

-Ward Secretariat – 682 Posts

Salary:

Candidates hired for the posts will get Rs. 15,000/- as per month salary.