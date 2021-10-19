APEPDCL Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited(APEPDCL) has announced the written exam results for the post of Energy Assistant, Junior Lineman Grade II, today on the official website.Also Read - NTA Likely to Release DU LLB Entrance Exam Result 2021 at du.ac.in. | Details Inside

Interested candidates can check their results from the official website which is at apeasternpower.com. Note, the results have been released after solving the candidate’s objections raised over the preliminary answer key. The recruitment drive for the post of Energy Assistant, Junior Lineman Grade II began on Aug 30, 2021, while the application process remained till Sept 24, 2021. Also Read - NEET UG Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon on Official Website. Here's How to Check Scorecard

The Physical test for the qualifying candidates is likely to occur between Nov 1 to Nov 6, 2021. Also Read - UPSC CAPF Result 2021 Declared at upsc.gov.in | Here's How to Download Score

APEPDCL Recruitment 2021: How to Download Result