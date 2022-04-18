APJEE 2022: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh(APDHTE) will begin the registration process for Arunachal Pradesh JEE 2022 from tomorrow, April 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill the form on the official website apdhte.nic.in. As per the schedule, the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, APJEE 2022 will be held on June 25. The exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 10:00 AM to 12 noon.Also Read - RSMSSB Fireman 2021 Result Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check List of Selected Candidates

APJEE 2022: Check Important Dates

Registration and submission of Application form: April 19, 2022

Last Date For Submission of Application Form: June 15, 2022

Downloading/Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2022

Date of Examination: June 25, 2022

Examination Timing: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Here’s How to Apply For APJEE 2022

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh at apdhte.nic.in.

Click on the APJEE 2022 Registration link

Enter the Registration details.

Now enter the new generated ID password to log in.

Fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the online application fee and submit the form.

Save and download the APJEE registration form.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the APJEE registration form for future reference. The APJEE admit card 2022 will be released on June 18, 2022. The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education will conduct the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination' 2022 (Diploma) for selection of candidates for admission in various 3-year DIPLOMA programmes.