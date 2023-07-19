APMSRB Recruitment: Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board Announces Job Vacancies For 2023

Home

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced recruitment for the posts of Assistant Professor in Government Medical Colleges and Teaching Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education. The candidates who are interested and want to apply must note that the process of online applications for these recruitment processes is currently going on the official website, dme.ap.nic.in.

The last date to apply is July 26, 2023.

Who All The Apply?

The candidate must be a local citizen of Andhra Pradesh.

The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in Science or a PG degree in relevant fields.

Application fee:

General and other category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while BC, SC, EWS/ST/ ST, and PWD category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for APMSRB:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website, dme.ap.nic.in.

Click on the link Apply for Assistant Professor Vacancies (Advt. No. 02/2023).

Register and log in using your email ID.

Fill out the application form, upload relevant documents, and pay the fee.

Submit and download the filled-out form.

Take a printout for future reference.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Key Details

The recruitment drive is to fill a total of 590 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in the APMSRB.

The age of the candidate should not be more than 42 years old as of July 14, 2023.

The upper age of the EWS, ST, SC/BC candidates should not be more than 47 years.

Physically Handicapped people should not have completed 52 years.

Ex-servicemen should not have completed 50 years.

