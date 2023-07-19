Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • APMSRB Recruitment: Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board Announces Job Vacancies For 2023

APMSRB Recruitment: Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board Announces Job Vacancies For 2023

he candidates who are interested and want to apply must note that the process of online applications for these recruitment processes is currently going on the official website, dme.ap.nic.in.

Published: July 19, 2023 11:01 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

SBI,SBI Recruitment 2023, sbi rbo recruitment,sbi,recruitment,sbi vacancy,sbi retired bank officer vacancy, SBI RBO Recruitment 2023, SBI recruitment 2023, SBI vacancies, SBI jobs, sbi.co.in, SBI RBO Recruitment 2023,SBI Retired Bank Officer Recruitment,SBI RBO Last date,SBI RBO Age limit,SBI RBO applications,SBI RBO Quaification,SBI RBO Eligibility,SBI RBO Selection,SBI RBO steps to apply,SBI RBO Notification PDF,SBI RBO Syllabus
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board(MPPEB) has released a recruitment notification.

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced recruitment for the posts of Assistant Professor in Government Medical Colleges and Teaching Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education. The candidates who are interested and want to apply must note that the process of online applications for these recruitment processes is currently going on the official website, dme.ap.nic.in.

Also Read:

Trending Now

The last date to apply is July 26, 2023.

You may like to read

Who All The Apply?

  • The candidate must be a local citizen of Andhra Pradesh.
  • The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in Science or a PG degree in relevant fields.

Application fee:

General and other category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while BC, SC, EWS/ST/ ST, and PWD category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for APMSRB:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

  • Visit the official website, dme.ap.nic.in.
  • Click on the link Apply for Assistant Professor Vacancies (Advt. No. 02/2023).
  • Register and log in using your email ID.
  • Fill out the application form, upload relevant documents, and pay the fee.
  • Submit and download the filled-out form.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Key Details

  • The recruitment drive is to fill a total of 590 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in the APMSRB.
  • The age of the candidate should not be more than 42 years old as of July 14, 2023.
  • The upper age of the EWS, ST, SC/BC candidates should not be more than 47 years.
  • Physically Handicapped people should not have completed 52 years.
  • Ex-servicemen should not have completed 50 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.