Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in; Datesheet Here

Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Candidates can download the APOSS Class 10 and Class 12 Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society Amarvati has released the hall ticket for the SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April-2023 today, March 20, 2023. Candidates can download the APOSS Class 10 and Class 12 Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. To access the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her district, school, and name of the student.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society Amarvati at apopenschool.ap.gov.in .

Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section. Click on the link that reads, “SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April-2023 DOWNLOAD HALL TICKETS.”

Click on the link that reads, “APOSS SSC/Inter Hall Ticket.”

Enter the login credentials such as the student’s district, school, and name from the drop-down list and submit details.

Download the APOSS admit card 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023 – Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Datesheet 2023: Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Datesheet 2023

The Andhra Pradesh AP Open Inter and SSC April 2023 exams are scheduled to begin from April 3. The examinations will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. One can download the timetable by visiting the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.