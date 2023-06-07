Home

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends Today; Steps To Apply

IDBI bank started the recruitment process on May 24.

The online test for recruitment is expected to be held on July 2.

The last date to apply for the post of Executive in IDBI Bank on a contract basis is today, June 7. The IDBI Bank started the application process on May 24. Candidates can now apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at idbibank.in. No applications will be accepted by the bank after the deadline has passed. The online test for recruitment is expected to be held on July 2.

It is pertinent to note that the initial contract period for the post will be for one year which can be renewed annually for an additional two years. Certain conditions need to be met for the renewal process. Good performance, mandatory e-certifications, and availability of vacancies are some of the terms that need to be present before the contract can be renewed.

With this recruitment drive, IDBI is looking to hire a total of 1,036 candidates for the position of Executives. Candidates appearing for the exam should be between 20 and 25 years as of May 1 2023. As far as educational qualification is concerned, candidates with a graduation degree from a university recognised by government bodies like the All India Council of Technical Education and the University Grants Commission are eligible for the role. Notably, a diploma course will not be considered valid.

The selection process includes an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Negative marking will be done. For each question answered incorrectly, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

The submission of applications for the vacancies requires payment of a fee. The applications need to know that Rs 1,000 is applicable to general category candidates whereas fSC/ST/PWD category is required to pay the fee of Rs 200. The payment needs to be done using credit cards, debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets. No other methods will be considered applicable.

Steps to apply for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023:

Go to the official website at idbibank.in.

Click on the “Recruitment of Executives (On Contract) 2023-24” link on the homepage.

Proceed to fill up the form.

Key in the required details.

Pay the fee and then, click on submit.

