Applying to Foreign Universities? Know More About TOEFL, GRE Tests

Education News: While the quality of education in India has improved significantly over the years, studying abroad remains a popular option for a growing number of students. Traditionally, overseas education was reserved for those from wealthy families; however, the availability of education loans, scholarships, and the choice of new global destinations targeting Indian students has opened up new avenues and a much broader set of options.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, as many as 2,59,655 Indian students traveled abroad in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 5,86,337 in 2019. With fewer travel restrictions, the number increased to 4,44,553 in 2021, with as many as 2,45,601 students enrolling in foreign universities in the first half of 2022, MEA data shows. The number of admissions in 2022 is already on par with 2020.

TOEFL iBT

India is the world’s second-largest source country for international students, accounting for 7.6 percent of global outflow. According to data, approximately 74% of Indian students are going to English-speaking countries, making TOEFL iBT an important test. For decades, the test has been widely recognised as a premier English-language test.

The test assesses students’ reading, listening, speaking, and writing abilities in English, as they will be used in academic classrooms worldwide. It enables test takers to stand out confidently in English by providing a TOEFL iBT score that accurately represents their abilities.

It is worth noting that the TOEFL iBT tests are accepted by 100% of universities in the United States, as well as more than 11,500 universities and other institutions in over 160 countries, with 100 per cent acceptance in Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. It is also universally accepted by English-taught programmes at universities worldwide, even in non-English-speaking countries.

TOEFL iBT scores are valid for two years, and students can retake the test if they are unsatisfied with their results. Furthermore, the test can be taken in person at a test centre, at home (TOEFL iBT Home Edition), or on paper in a test centre followed by the Speaking section at home (TOEFL iBT Paper Edition). This provides test takers with a diverse portfolio of options for testing in the manner that they are most comfortable with.

GRE General Test

The GRE General Test is the most widely used admissions test for graduate and professional schools worldwide, including business and law programmes. It is recognised by institutions in English-speaking countries and beyond, from Argentina to Zimbabwe, and its acceptance in India is growing. The test is accepted by nearly 100 graduate management programmes in India, including prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The GRE tests are more comprehensive and offer a wider range of options for students looking to study abroad, as they are accepted not only in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, but also in Business and Law. The results are valid for five years, and students are given a percentile rank to help them compare their results to a larger pool of candidates.