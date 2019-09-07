New Delhi: Female coaches and physical education instructors should be appointed in all coaching centres and schools across Goa, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) demanded on Friday, saying it will prevent molestation of young girls pursuing sports activities.

Ahraz Mulla, president of the Goa NSUI, in a statement said that all coaching centres should be equipped with CCTV cameras so that molestation incidents can be prevented.

“We demand that the government and sports associations should appoint female coaches in all the coaching centres across Goa, along with PE teachers in all schools. CCTVs in all coaching centres and institutions’ playgrounds should also be made mandatory,” Mulla said.

The demand from the NSUI came a day after the police in Goa booked the state’s chief swimming coach Surajit Ganguly for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old national swimming champion.

The Goa Police on Thursday booked Ganguly on charges of rape and molestation. He was earlier sacked by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) after a video and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced online.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai, in-charge of the Mapusa sub-division, confirmed the registration of an FIR under Sections 461, 354, 376 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and Sections 6 and 8 of POCSO Act.

The Kolkata Police is also investigating the case as both the victim as well as the accused hail from West Bengal.