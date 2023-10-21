Home

Appropriate Action Against Medical Colleges Who Fail to Submit Details of MBBS Admissions: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC), has released an important notice, issuing a warning against medical colleges that have not submitted the details of candidates enrolled in undergraduate (UG) medical courses by October 20(Friday).

NExT Exam Regulations ‘Shortly’; NMC Directs States/UTs Medical Colleges to Announce Final MBBS Completion Date

NMC Guidelines: The National Medical Commission (NMC), has released an important notice, issuing a warning against medical colleges that have not submitted the details of candidates enrolled in undergraduate (UG) medical courses by October 20(Friday). As per the official notice, the Commission will take appropriate action against the defaulter colleges. “As mandated under Proviso to the Regulation 17 of Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023, each institution is required to submit the final list of students admitted, in the prescribed proforma as detailed in the MSR, to the UGMEB within one week of the last date of the joining course, declared by the UGMEB,” NMC in an official notification said. One can check the notification by visiting the official website of the Commission at nmc.org.in.

“By way of Circular mentioned above, the UGMEB provided more than one weeks’ time as stipulated under the above mentioned proviso to the Regulation 17 of GMER, 2023, to the medical colleges, however some college failed to abide by the schedule fixed by the NMC,” the Commission in an official statement said.

“…This alert is issued to direct the colleges who have not furnished the information as sought vide Circular datede 09.10.2023 latest by 12 midnight of 20.10.2023, otherwise appropriate action shall be initiated against defaulter colleges as deemed necessary by the NMC,” the notification further reads.

NMC Official notice pdf

NMC Official notice pdf (2)

Medical Colleges Exceeding Sanctioned Quota: NMC

In another notice, the Commission noted that medical colleges are enrolling additional students for MBBS courses through the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, exceeding the sanctioned quota. “All Institutions are required to admit the sanctioned number of students including EWS category within the permitted seat quota. No additional seat shall be permitted by the National Medical Commission,” NMC in an official notification said.

10 per cent EWS Reservation to the Economically Weaker Section

The Government of India introduced a 10 per cent EWS reservation to the Economically Weaker Section(EWS) of the society through the 103rd constitutional amendment. This is also applicable for medical education. All institutions are required to admit the sanctioned number of students including the EWS category within the permitted seat quota. No additional seat shall be permitted by the NMC. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

