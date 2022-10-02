APPSC Recruitment 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the various posts under Group IV Services. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. A total of 06 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before October 19, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The Online Application form begins from: September 29, 2022

Last Date to Apply: October 19, 2022

APPSC Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Junior Assistant In Prisons and Correctional Services Department: 01 post

Junior Assistant cum Typist In Prisons and Correctional Services Department: 01 post

Typist in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 01 post

Typist in Sericulture Service: 01 post

Steno/ Typist in Tribal Welfare Department: 01 post

Junior Stenographer in Labour Department: 01 post

APPSC Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared HERE.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 11, 2022, through the official website —psc.ap.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared above.