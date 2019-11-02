APPSC Group 1 Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Saturday announced the result of Group 1 Preliminary Exam, which was conducted on May 26, 2019. Candidates can check their result on psc.ap.gov.in, which is the official website of the APPSC.

Those who have qualified in the prelims will now have to appear for Mains exam, which will be held between December 12-23.

Steps to check the result of APPSC Group 1 Prelims:

Step 1: Visit the official APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APPSC Group 1 Result 2019’

Step 3: In the PDF files that opens on the next page, check your result by looking up your roll number

Step 4: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

The result page can also be accessed directly by clicking here.

A total of 169 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Collector, Welfare Officer and other Group 1 services of the organisation will be filled through the exam. 8,351 candidates, out of over 60,000 who appeared for prelims, have qualified in the screening exam to appears for the Mains. The cut-off marks for the screening test, which was of total 240 marks, have been set at 90.42.

The result of the candidates, however, is subject to final judgment by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in a case related to the exam.