APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Admit Card at psc.ap.gov.in(Soon); Direct Link, Screening Test

APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 is expected to release today, March 10, 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada will release the APPSC Group-1 Hall Tickets at https://psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada will release the APPSC Group-1 Hall Tickets 2024 today, March 10, 2024, at https://psc.ap.gov.in. The Screening Test (objective type) to the Group-I Services recruitment is scheduled to be held on March 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I). Meanwhile, the Commission will hold Paper II between 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM at 18 district centers. The hall tickets will be hosted on 10/03/2024 in the Commission’s Website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) for downloading. The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon. They should also ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 download link, official website and other details here.

