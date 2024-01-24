Home

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 BIG UPDATE: Registration Date Extended Till This Date, Check Notice Here

The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

APPSC Recruitment 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply has been extended till January 28, 2024. The official notice can be checked on the official website of the website i.e. at psc.ap.gov.in.

The commission has released an official notice and stated that APPSC has decided to extend the last date for submission of online applications for various posts under Group-I services vide Notification No.12/2023 Dated 08/12/2023 up to January 28, 2024, after they received requests from Group I aspirants/applicants. There shall be no further extension.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination

Go to the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Login link available on the home page.

Create a profile on a new page

Login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and ₹120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card.

