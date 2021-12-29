APPSC Recruitment 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in. The online application form will begin from December 30, 2021. The last date to apply for the above posts is January 19, 2022.Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1500 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 3

Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department: 670

Executive Officer(Grade III) in Endowment Department: 60

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department must hold a Bachelor’s Degree. The candidate should pass the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector. (To those who will be shortlisted before the appointment). Meanwhile, a candidate applying for the Executive Officer(Grade III) posts must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or Provincial Act or any other Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualifications.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must note that the minimum age limit is 18 years whereas the maximum age limit is 42 years as of July 01, 2021.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notice issued by the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

Click Here: APPSC Recruitment Detailed Notification for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department posts.

Click Here: APPSC Recruitment Detailed Notification for Executive Officer(Grade III) in Endowment Department posts.