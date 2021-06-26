New Delhi: In a bid to bring complete transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment, the state government on Saturday annulled interview procedure in the selection process. “Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintain utmost transparency… hereby orders to dispense with interviews for all APPSC examinations,” said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, in the order dated June 26. Also Read - As Delta Plus Variant Emerges In Multiple Cities, Centre Asks States To Intensify Containment Measures

He said the move is aimed at gaining complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process. Following this move, there will be no interviews for popular examinations such as Group I, Group II and others. However, this new rule will kick in for all the APPSC recruitment notifications issued from Saturday and beyond.

