APPSC SI Admit Card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) to the post of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and Sub Inspector (IRBn) in Civil Police. Candidates, who are appearing for the test can visit appsc.gov.in and check for their APPSC SI Admit Card 2021. As per updates from Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the examination will be held from March 31 to May 7, 2021 at Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa. Also Read - Refugee row, incursion, river contamination kept Arunachal in news in 2018

APPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download Also Read - APPSC exam held amid protest