APPSC SI Admit Card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) to the post of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and Sub Inspector (IRBn) in Civil Police. Candidates, who are appearing for the test can visit appsc.gov.in and check for their APPSC SI Admit Card 2021. As per updates from Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the examination will be held from March 31 to May 7, 2021 at Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa.
- Visit the official website i.e appsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ” Admit Card” tab.
- You will be directed to a new page, click ” Download” against ” Sub-inspector ( CIVIL/IRBN).
- Login form will appear on the screen where you need to enter your details ” Mobile Number” or ” Email ID “, ” Password”, ” Captcha” then click ” Login”.
- Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download for future reference.