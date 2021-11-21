APSC Answer key: The Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Engineer(Electrical) Exam on the official website apsc.nic.in. The examination was held on November 14, 2021. However, Candidates can raise objections by November 26, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.Also Read - Wipro Recruitment 2021: Freshers, Graduates Can Apply For Analysts' Posts, Check Details on careers.wipro.com

APSC Answer Key 2021: How to Raise Objection

Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission, which is apsc.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link given on the homepage.

Follow the guidelines.

Challenge the Answer Key and submit the objections.

The Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) also added, "Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she may submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers, etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to aspcanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 26." The Assam Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for both general studies and electrical engineering papers.