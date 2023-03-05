Home

Education

APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Big Update: Hall Tickets Releasing on This Date at apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Big Update: Hall Tickets Releasing on This Date at apsc.nic.in

The list of candidates who have successfully submitted and paid the application fee for the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2022 has been released on February 4.

Representative image

APSC CEE Prelims exam: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to release the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022 admit card tomorrow, March 6. Soon after the formal announcement of the hall tickets, the candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in. In his article, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card.

The list of candidates who have successfully submitted and paid the application fee for the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2022 has been released on February 4.

You may like to read

APSC CEE Prelims exam admit card: Know how to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

To select suitable candidates possessing the requisite educational qualifications, skills and motivation to serve the people of Assam for the assigned government jobs through a transparent, fair, scientific and time-bound recruitment process thereby making quality and integrity the defining characteristics of the personnel selected.

Composition of the Commission

The composition of the Commission had undergone changes several times since its inception. Against the number of One Chairman and two Members in 1937-1951, it was one Chairman and two/three Members in 1951-1986, one Chairman and six Members in 1986-91, one Chairman and ten Members in 1991 and lastly, by an amendment of 2005, the strength of the Commission was fixed at seven consisting of one Chairman and six Members.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.