APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the post of Junior engineers. The Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) has announced the dates of the Screening Test that is scheduled to begin on Nov 28, 2021.

For more details, candidates must visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission which is apsc.nic.in. The Commission has issued the Screening Test dates for various posts such as Assistant Engineer, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical.

APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The Screening Test for Assistant Engineer, Subject-General Studies will be held on November 28, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The Screening Test for Assistant Engineer, Subject-Engineering, will be held on November 28, 2021, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The Screening Test for Junior Engineer, Subject-General Studies, will be held on December 5, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The Screening Test for Junior Engineer, Subject-Engineering, will be held on December 5, 2021, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Note, the Screening test will be OMR Sheet based. Meanwhile, the Assam Public Service Commission will issue the list of the candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer, who are eligible for the screening test by Nov 18, 2021. The board will also release the intimation letter for the same on the APSC’s website on Nov 23, 2021. Candidates can download it from the official website. For the post of Junior Engineer, the Board will also release the list of candidates eligible for the screening test by Nov 25, 2021. The intimation letter will be uploaded on the official website by Dec 1, 2021.

In case of any query, a candidate can write it to apscdr2.query@gmail.com. Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Engineer can contact either via mail or helpline number from Nov 19, 2021, to Nov 21, 2021. Whereas for the post of Junior Engineer can contact either via mail or helpline number from Nov 26, 2021, to Nov 29, 2021.