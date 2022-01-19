APSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates applying for APSC Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade –I under the Secretariat Administration Department. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till January 30, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was January 16, 2022. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website of the Commission, apsc.nic.in.Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 82 Posts on bdl-india.in | Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details

The deadline to submit the application form: January 30, 2022.

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Stenographer Grade –I (English): 34

Stenographer Grade-I (Language): 10

APSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

No candidate shall be eligible to sit for speed test at 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) unless he/she had passed the speed test at 120 w.p.m in English and 100 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) conducted by the Board constituted and recognized by the Government.

Passing the speed test at at 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) will make one eligible for appointment as Stenographer Grade –I subject to the condition that appointment to the post of Stenographer Grade –I in English and Language shall be made only after he/she had rendered a minimum 6(six) years of service as Stenographer Grade –II or Grade –III or in both the cadres taken together.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 30, 2022, through the official website — apsc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know more about the education qualification, age limit, and eligibility criteria.

Here’s the Direct Link to Check the official Notification