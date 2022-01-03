APSC Recruitment 2022: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission. Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of APSC, apsc.nic.in. Candidates must apply for the above posts on or before January 31, 2022.Also Read - DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 88 Posts; Registration Begins From Jan 6

Important Dates to Remember Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Naib Tehsildar Posts on hppsc.hp.gov.in; Apply Before Jan 27

The deadline to submit the application form: January 31, 2022. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For Over 600 Posts Begins From Jan 10 | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Junior Administrative Assistant: 13

APSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

According to the official notification, the applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University. (Upload valid self-attested supporting documents.) AND

The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute. He/She must have proficiency in Basic Computer Applications like MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access), Internet, etc. (Upload valid self-attested supporting documents.)

Age Limit

In order to apply for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant, the candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as of January 1, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know more about the education qualification, age limit and eligibility criteria.

Click Here: APSC Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification