APSC Recruitment 2022: The Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Stenographer Grade-I (English) post. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in — before June 04, 2022. The online application process will begin tomorrow, May 10, 2022. Candidates can check the vacancy details and eligibility criteria below.

APSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: May 10, 2022

The Online Application form ends: June 04, 2022

APSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade-I (English): 01 post

APSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the position, a candidate must fulfill these eligibility criteria

Passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University. (Upload valid self-attested supporting documents.)

Passed the speed test of 120 words per minute in English Stenography conducted by the Board/Commission.

One should complete 3 years of continuous service in either or in both the cadre of Stenographer Grade – II and Stenographer Grade – III taken together under State Govt./Commission.

Must have computer knowledge in Windows and MS-Office.

APSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The scheme of selection for Stenographer Grade-I will comprise of two parts: (a) Stenography speed test (b)Composition in English carrying 50 Marks with one-hour duration.

APSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as of January 01, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

APSC Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Pay Scale: Rs. 30000 to Rs. 110000

Grade Pay: Rs. 13300

APSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 04, 2022, through the official website —www.apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in.