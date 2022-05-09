APSC Recruitment 2022: The Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Stenographer Grade-I (English) post. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in — before June 04, 2022. The online application process will begin tomorrow, May 10, 2022. Candidates can check the vacancy details and eligibility criteria below.Also Read - UPSC CAPF 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Complete Details Here
APSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The Online Application form begins from: May 10, 2022
- The Online Application form ends: June 04, 2022
APSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Stenographer Grade-I (English): 01 post
APSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
In order to apply for the position, a candidate must fulfill these eligibility criteria
- Passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University. (Upload valid self-attested supporting documents.)
- Passed the speed test of 120 words per minute in English Stenography conducted by the Board/Commission.
- One should complete 3 years of continuous service in either or in both the cadre of Stenographer Grade – II and Stenographer Grade – III taken together under State Govt./Commission.
- Must have computer knowledge in Windows and MS-Office.
APSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
The scheme of selection for Stenographer Grade-I will comprise of two parts: (a) Stenography speed test (b)Composition in English carrying 50 Marks with one-hour duration.
APSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as of January 01, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:
APSC Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary
- Pay Scale: Rs. 30000 to Rs. 110000
- Grade Pay: Rs. 13300
APSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 04, 2022, through the official website —www.apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in.