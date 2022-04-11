Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified vacancies for 11 posts of Squad Commander. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the post on the official website of the commission i.e. apse.nic.in. The candidates must note that the application process will commence from tomorrow April 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 12.Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 147 Good Train Manager Posts at rrchubli.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

The candidates can pay the application fee till May 14.

APSC recruitment educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be B.Sc. (Science) with physics, chemistry and mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution.

APSC recruitment age limit:

Candidates should be should not be more than 24 years of age and not less than 20 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

APSC recruitment application fee:

The application fee is ₹285 for General/EWS category. The application fee is ₹185 for

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. For BPL and PWBD candidates the application fee is 35.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the process through which the candidates can apply for the post: