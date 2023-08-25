APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins At kakinada.ap.gov.in

Home

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Application Window Opens At kakinada.ap.gov.in, Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria Inside

The last date to fill in the applications is till September 2.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: The online application process for the posts of Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper have been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC). Candidates willing to register for these posts can visit the official website at kakinada.ap.gov.in and apply for the same. Candidates should note that the last date to fill in the applications is till September 2. Under the recruitment drive, the APSCSC has invited applications on contract basis for a period of 2 months through the District Selection Committee headed by the Joint Collector, Kakinada District to utilise the services of paddy procurement for the KMS 2023-24.

APSCSC aims to fill a total of 875 vacancies. Among the offered seats by the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, there are 275 seats each for Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper posts.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant: Candidates applying for the technical assistant post should have a Degree in Agriculture/ Biotechnology/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ BZC (Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry) or any Degree in Life Science/Diploma in Agriculture.

Data Entry Operator: For the data entry operator post, candidates must possess a degree in any field, Good Computer knowledge and PG Diploma in Computer Application

Helper: Candidates should have qualified 8th class-10th class for helper posts.

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Technical Assistant: To apply for this post, the age limit stands between 21-40 years of age. However, for Backward Class/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category candidates, the maximum age limit is 45.

Data Entry Operator: For the Data Entry Operator post, candidates must be between the age group 21 and 40. The maximum age limit for BC/SC/ST category candidates remains the same as Technical Assistant.

Helper: The Helper post candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age whereas for the Backward Class/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category candidates, the maximum limit is 40.

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website at kakinada.ap.gov.in.

