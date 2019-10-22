New Delhi: The preliminary key of APSET 2019 will be released today. Complaints will be taken till 5 pm on October 24. A total of 34,020 candidates applied for APSET 2019. As many as 28,783 candidates appeared in the exam on October 20. The final answer key is set to be released in the second or third week of November. The results are likely to be announced in the third week.

The exam was conducted in 60 centres across eight regional centres.

Andhra University conducts Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to recruit assistant professors or lecturers in the state. “In view of a lot of demand for recruitment as Assistant Professors / Lecturers through direct recruitment or promotion in Universities and Degree colleges in newly formed Andhra Pradesh state, Andhra university prepared the proposal for conduct of APSET examination and sent it through APSCHE and Government of Andhra Pradesh to the U.G.C New Delhi,” reads a statement on APSET website.

How to check APSET 2019 prelim keys

APSET exam comprises three papers. Paper 1 is common for all candidates whereas Paper 2 and 3 comprises questions from specific subjects.

To check APSET 2019 prelim keys, log on to https://apset.net.in/home.aspx