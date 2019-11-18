APSLPRB Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for paper 1 of the written test conducted for recruitment for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP). Candidates can check their prelims answer key on slprb.ap.gov.in, which is the official website of the APSLPRB.

The written exam was conducted on November 17. It comprised of two papers, both of which were conducted in two different sessions.

Steps to check answer key for APSLPRB APP written exam paper 1:

Step 1: Visit the official APSLPRB website slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go the section ‘Latest News’

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download’ link on the homepage

Step 4: A new window, containing the answer key, will open

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for future use

Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the preliminary answer key on or before November 20, 5 PM. It should be addressed in the format prescribed on the website and mailed to apslprb.obj@gmail.com. According to APSLPRB, the answer key for paper two will be released soon.

A total of 50 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The prelims exam was held in two shifts on November 17: 10 AM-1 PM and 2:30 PM to 5: 30 PM. Those successful in the written test will be called for an interview.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of cumulative marks in the two stages.