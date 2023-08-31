Home

APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2023 Release Date Announced, Know How To Download

Applicants who registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets from September 1 onwards.

APSSB CHSL admit card 2023: The admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 will soon be released by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Applicants who registered for the exams will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board at www.apssb.nic.in, as per the notification. Candidates should keep in mind that they can download the admit cards from September 1 (10 AM) onwards. Tentatively, the written examination will be held as part of the recruitment drive on September 17. If a candidate qualifies the exam, he or she will have to go through a skill test which will take place on October 31.

Additionally, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 120 vacancies in the department. The official notification further stated, “Any issues or complaints relating to the admit cards should be reported latest by 4:00 PM of 08/09/2023.”

Here’s the official notification.

https://apssb.nic.in/upload/RECINS001/CHSL_2023_admit_card_download_notice.pdf

APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board at www.apssb.nic.in

Step 2: Then, go to the Admit Card tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After that, click on the CHSL admit card 2023 link

Step 4: Now, key in your credentials and login into your account

Step 5: Once done, the CHSL admit card 2023 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

APSSB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

It is further to be noted that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board will recruit a candidate on the basis of two rounds. First, it will be a written examination conducted by the department, followed by a skill test if the candidate qualifies the first round.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board at www.apssb.nic.in and resolve them.

