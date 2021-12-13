APSSB Recruitment 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, APSSB has invited online applications to fill 81 vacancies for the Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at apssb.nic.in till January 5, 2021. The online application form begins from December 15, 2021.Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2021: Registration For 55 Posts Begins From Dec 14 | Check Pay Scale, Age Limit, Other Details

Vacancy Details Also Read - UCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications to Fill 12 Vacancies in Winding Engine Driver Posts Released

Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3): 81 Posts Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Technical Officer Posts on careers.ecil.co.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online application form begins from December 15, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the post is January 05, 2022.

The PA Skill Test Admit Card Date will be released on 21 January 2022.

The PA Skill Test Date will be held on January 29, 2022.

The PA Exam Date will be held on February 06, 2022.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must be between the age of 18 to 32 years.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) must have completed graduation in any field from a recognized university.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 needs to be paid as an examination fee for APST candidates whereas unreserved candidates will have to apply for Rs 200 as an examination fee. Note, PwD candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee.

APSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Stenographer Proficiency Test, and Written Exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have given below the Direct Link to check the Detailed Notification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

Click Here: APSSB Recruitment Detailed Notification