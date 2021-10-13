APPSC Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) has announced a recruitment process on the official website for various non-gazetted posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. between Nov 12 and Dec 7.Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 860 Posts at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. | Check Details Here

A total of 38 vacancies for the post of assistant public relation officer, assistant statistical officer, food safety officer, and hostel welfare officer have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Public Relation Officer in AP Information Subordinate Service: 6 posts

Assistant Statistical Officers In AP Economics & Statistical Sub Service: 29 posts

Food Safety Officer in AP Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service: 1 post

Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II (Women) in APBC Welfare Sub Service: 2 posts

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit should not exceed 42 years as of July 1, 2021.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment process must have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field. Note, all candidates must check the eligibility criteria from the official website.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Based on the written examination performance, a candidate will be shortlisted. The examination dates will be announced soon.