APTET Hall Ticket 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will release the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(APTET) today, July 25, 2022. Once released, candidates can download APTET Hall Ticket 2022 through the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. "Choose Exam Center Service Available in Candidate Login," reads the official notification.

This year, the APTET 2022 exam will be conducted from August 06 to August 21, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 AM and 12:00 noon. The evening shift will begin from 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the APTET 2022 Admit card.

How to Download APTET Hall Ticket 2022?