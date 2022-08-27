New Delhi: In a first, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School was on Saturday inaugurated in Najafgarh area in the national capital. After inaugurating the school, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked students to imbibe the feeling of living and dying for the country. He said the school has state-of-the-art facilities and students will be trained according to entrance examination patterns of the various armed forces.Also Read - Carry More CBI Raids On Me, Will Find School Copies, Says Manish Sisodia | Live Updates

"There was no sainik school in Delhi. We began preparations a year back but did not know it would be ready in a year. I thank those who made this dream possible within one year on behalf of Delhi and the country," the chief minister said at the event.

Today the first Shaheed Bhagat Singh armed preparatory school started in Delhi.Children who want to join armed forces didn't have a formal place where they could be trained. They used to prepare by themselves. Now we have this.Even poorest of poor can come for admission: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/LNwRoWfLgS — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

CM Kejriwal stressed that education and other facilities are free at the school and added that he had always wanted an education system where the rich and the poor could study together.

CM @ArvindKejriwal inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (SOSE) in Delhi! It will provide a stellar launch pad to young bravehearts coming from families of every class, to join the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy, & protect our motherland 🇮🇳🪖 pic.twitter.com/oQiQmfmGeE — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 27, 2022

He said retired officers would be invited to coach students. “I interacted with students and found out that 80 to 90 per cent of them are from government schools, while 10 to 15 per cent are from private schools. There will be psychometric tests, personality development workshops, mock tests to prepare students for the armed forces,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the school was named after Bhagat Singh so that students could learn from his life.

“At the age of 23, he participated in the freedom struggle and gave his life. Today’s youngsters at that age are worried about getting a girlfriend. You should imbibe his ideals and learn from his life,” Kejriwal added.