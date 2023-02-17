Home

Education

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Begins, Apply Before April 15 on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Details Here

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Begins, Apply Before April 15 on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Details Here

According to the modified recruitment procedure, a computer-based online common entrance exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Begins, Apply Before April 15 on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Details Here

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian army has issued notifications on modification in recruitment procedure for Agniveers and others. The notifications for registration have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 17, 2023, onward. Candidates can apply according to their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualification requirements, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for “junior commissioned officer/other ranks/Aginveers“.

You may like to read

According to the modified recruitment procedure, a computer-based online common entrance exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023 stages

The army had recently put out advertisements regarding the change in the process, in various newspapers. The recruitment will be carried out in three stages.

In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online on the website will undergo the CEE.

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) where they will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test, the statement said.

Finally in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms): Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system of D grade (33% – 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Examination Centres

The computer-based online CEE is planned to be conducted at 175 to 180 examination centres all over India, between April 17-30, it said.

Educational videos on ‘How to Register’ and ‘How to appear’ in the online entrance exam have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website, and on YouTube, the ministry said.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Fee for online CEE

Cost of fee for the online CEE is Rs 500 per candidate where 50 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of application. They can also give five choices of places for appearing in the online CEE.

Agniveer recruitment 2023 posts

The Army Agniveer Rally recruitment notification is for Army Regional Offices for Agra, Aizawl, Mizoram, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Barrackpore (WB), Berhampore (WB), Cuttack (Odisha), Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Rangapahar: Manipur, Sambalpur (Odisha), Siliguri (for Sikkim State), Siliguri (WB), for North Bengal, Varanasi, RO Kolkata, RO Shillong, Meghalaya, ZRO Pune NA and NA Vet, ZRO Pune Sepoy Pharma, Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer), RO HQ Danapur, Bihar, Coimbatore, Gaya, Guntur, Jorhat, CEE Regn for all districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Narangi, Ranchi, Rangapahar, Nagaland, Secunderabad, Silchar, Visakhapatnam, Shillong, Central Assam, Tiruchirappalli and Chennai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.