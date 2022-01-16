Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) will soon release a recruitment notification for the posts of Civilian Dental Surgeons. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in once the notification is released.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: to release soon

Last Date of Application: to release soon

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Civilian Dental Surgeons

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

BDS/MDS

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who will appear for NEET MDS 2022, to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, are eligible to apply for the above posts.

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts, must not be above the age of 45.

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Interview

Medical Exam

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.