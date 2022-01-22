Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Hisar has sought online applications for the posts of TGT, PRT, and others in various departments under Army Public School Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline on or before February 01, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the application form from the official website —apshisar.com. Both Freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the above posts. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment.Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 38 Deputy Field Officer; Check Last Date to Apply, Other Details Here

Important Dates

Last date for offline application: February 01, 2022.

Vacancy details for Army Public School Recruitment 2022

TGT: Maths, Social Science

PRT: English, Hindi, Maths & EVS

Special Educator

Librarian

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Recruitment 2022

TGT: Graduate in the Subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in both. Valid Scorecard of Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES. 3. CTET/ TET is mandatory with 60% Marks.

PRT: Graduate with B. Ed/ D. Ed with minimum 50% marks in both. Valid Scorecard of Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES. CTET/ TET is mandatory with 60% Marks.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Direct Link to Check the official notification for Army Public School Recruitment 2022

Age Limit: Below 40 years for fresh candidates and below 57 years for experienced candidates/ESM (Minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years). Experienced candidates will be preferred.

How to Apply

Candidates can download the application form from AWES website www.awesindia.com or from the School Website www.apshisar.com. Fill the application form and send it to the school address, ”Army Public School: Hisar Military Station Hisar, Pin- 125006 ( Haryana)” by Registered post/ by hand along with attested copies of educational / experience certificates and a DD of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Hisar. Note, Incomplete forms will be rejected.