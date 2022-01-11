Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Army Public School, Bathinda, Punjab has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of PRT, TGT, UDC, LDC, Admin Supervisor, Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —apsbathinda.org. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before January 23, 2022. Both Freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the above posts. For more details on the Army Public School Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Junior Management Trainee Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

PRT (All Subjects)

PRT(Computer)

PRT(Art & Craft)

PRT(Music)

TGT – English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit

UDC

LDC

Admin Supervisor

Assistant Librarian

Science Lab Attendant

Computer Lab Technician

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

TGT – English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit: Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post graduation in the subject, the candidate shall be valid.

PRT (All Subjects): Graduate with 02 years Diploma in Elementary Education(D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. Should have qualified in Part A of the Screening Exam. Should be in possession of valid score card. The candidate who has qualified as B.Ed and not D.E.Ed would have to undergo a six month bridge course in elementary education from an institution recognized by the NCTE within the period of probation (two years). CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued Army Public School, Bathinda.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

How to Apply?

The official notification reads, ”Application forms along with all testimonials/certificates along with a demand draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of “Principal APS Bathinda” are required to be submitted to school office or sent through Registered Post, on or before 26 Jan 2022. Thereafter no application form will be accepted at any stage.”