Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Dhaula Kuan, Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of PRT, TGT, and PGT Posts. Both Freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the above posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —apsdk.com. Applications are invited on or before 12 February 2022 before 2 PM. For more details on the Army Public School Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Important Dates

The application ends on Application: February 12, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Category

PGT

English

Economics

Political

Science

History

Mathematics

TGT

English

Science (Physics)

Computers

Social Science

Counselor Mathematics

Hindi

Librarian

PET, Music

PRT

English

Hindi

Mathematics

EVS

Computers

Special Educator

Art & Craft

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

PGT: PG with a minimum 50% mark in the subject in which appointment is sought. B.Ed with 50% Marks.

TGT: Graduation with B.Ed. Min 50% marks in each. In case of less than 50% in graduation but the candidate has qualified in PG in the same subject & scored min 50% marks in PG, then the candidate is eligible.

Graduate with 2yrs Diploma in Elementary Edn (DE.Ed) /B.Ed with 50% marks in each. Those candidates who have qualified in B.Ed & not in D.Ed should have done a 6 Months bridge course in Elementary Edn (D.Ed) within 2 yrs of appointment as PRT.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Fresher (Less than 5yrs experience) – Below 40 years

Experienced Candidates – Below 57 years (incl ESM)

How to Apply

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website, apsdk.com. After filling the form, candidates are advised to send it to the school. To know more about the eligibility process, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download the Application Form

Here’s the Official Notification to Check Vacancy

Here’s the Direct Link to Check Eligibility