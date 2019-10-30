Army Public School Teacher Result 2019: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Wednesday announce the result of the recruitment exam held for the post of a school teacher on the official website aps-csb.in. Notably, the exam was conducted on October 19 and 20.

Candidates will need to score 50 per cent marks in every part of the online test, in order to be deemed qualified. All those who qualify will be called for an interview. The third round of the computer proficiency exam will also need to be cleared by the candidates selected through an interview.

All those who had applied as language teachers, a written test will be conducted along with an evaluation of teaching skills.

Army Public School

Army Welfare Education Society manages and ensures proper education to children of Indian Army personnel. The society, established in 1983¸ has 137 Army Public Schools, 249 Army Pre Primary Schools. According to The Indian Express report, around 8000 teachers are completely employed in these schools across India.