New Delhi: The India Army is organizing a recruitment rally in some of the selected of Odisha between March 25, 2021 and April 6, 2021. Interested can apply for the positions through online registration. This rally will be the perfect opportunity for the youth who are motivated to join the Indian forces.

The recruitment rally will be organised by the Indian Army for the recruitment to various military posts. A notification released on the official website of Indian Army stated, "Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Noupada and Koraput districts from 25 March 2021 to 06 April 2021. Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later."

Interested candidates must belong to the age criteria of 16 years to 21 years. For applying for the positions, online registration has been made mandatory and began from January 24, 2021 and will continue until March 9, 2021. Candidates applying for the position will received their admit Cards on their registered e-mail 15 days prior to the commencement of rally.

The official notification further stated that a candidate must reach the rally venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. And, any candidate, who fails to produce his admit card, will not be allowed to participate in the Rally, it added.

The positions available are — Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman(Class 8th pass and 10th pass).

All candidates applying for the positions must have education certificates issued by education Boards affiliated to or listed by State board, ICSE, AICTE , CBSE and NIOS. Candidates applying for Soldier Tradesman category can register in only one of the trades category and will be considered for recruitment in that particular trade only.

Interested candidates applying for Army Recruitment Rally 2021 will also have to appear for a written test examination through Common Entrance Examination (CEE). The written examination will be conducted once candidates clear the medical fitness test at the rally site and admit card for the CEE for the fit candidates will be issued at the rally site itself.

To apply for the positions and for more details, candidates can visit Indian Army’s official website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.